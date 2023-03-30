Two Inter students drown in Krishna at Amaravati

March 30, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - GUNTUR

Two youngsters drowned in the Krishna river within the Amaravati police limits in Palnadu district on Thursday.

According to B. Adinarayana, DSP, Sattenapalli, the deceased are identified as Kesara Rajasekhara Reddy and Kolli Mallikharjuna Reddy, both Intermediate students aged around 17 and hailing from 75-Tyallur village. He said that the incident happened at the Amaravati sand reach, where they were not supposed to swim.

The Police Department would erect signboards cautioning students and tourists about the dangers associated with swimming in the deep waters in the river, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Alokam Sudhakar Babu, BJP Palnadu district president, alleged that the students drowned in the river because of the excessive and illegal sand mining being carried out by the ruling YSR Congress Party leaders. Many deep pits with different depths were formed in the river due to the illegal and unauthorised mining by the sand mafia, he alleged.