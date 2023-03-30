HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two Inter students drown in Krishna at Amaravati

March 30, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Two youngsters drowned in the Krishna river within the Amaravati police limits in Palnadu district on Thursday. 

According to B. Adinarayana, DSP, Sattenapalli, the deceased are identified as Kesara Rajasekhara Reddy and Kolli Mallikharjuna Reddy, both Intermediate students aged around 17 and hailing from 75-Tyallur village. He said that the incident happened at the Amaravati sand reach, where they were not supposed to swim.

The Police Department would erect signboards cautioning students and tourists about the dangers associated with swimming in the deep waters in the river, he said.

Meanwhile, Alokam Sudhakar Babu, BJP Palnadu district president, alleged that the students drowned in the river because of the excessive and illegal sand mining being carried out by the ruling YSR Congress Party leaders. Many deep pits with different depths were formed in the river due to the illegal and unauthorised mining by the sand mafia, he alleged.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / students

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.