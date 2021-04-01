Two inter-State burglars nabbed in Chittoor

They were part of 4-member gang involved in housebreak-in on March 22

The Chittoor One-Town police on Wednesday arrested two members of an inter-State gang reportedly involved in the housebreak-in in Chittoor on March 22 night.

According to Circle-Inspector (Chittoor One-Town) Narasimha Raju, a four-member gang from Haryana broke into an apartment at Kattamanchi locality in Chittoor on March 22 night, and decamped with 260 grams of gold jewelry, 7 kg silver ornaments and ₹4 lakh cash, after intimidating an elderly woman. Based on a complaint from the family members, the police registered a case and took up investigation.

On Wednesday morning, the police were conducting regular vehicle-checks at Rangampeta Cross in Puthalapattu mandal, 20 km from here. Seeing the police, a car tried to take an U-turn, but was intercepted. Finding the movements of the two inmates suspicious, they were taken into custody. The police seized a car used by the accused, while search is launched for two others and the stolen property.

Repeat offenders

During interrogation, the duo was identified as Amith Parmar (20) and Gowrav Parmar (23) of Dadri district in Haryana, who had committed house burglary on March 22 night. The duo was also wanted in several cases of housebreak-ins in Rajasthan and other northern States. The duo was sent for remand.

The police said that special parties were formed to nab two more youth of the gang and recover the stolen property of gold, silver and cash.

Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar appreciated sub-inspectors Vikram (Taluq station), Mohan Kumar (Urban) and Shaiksha Wali (Palasamudram mandal) for leading the operation to nab the accused.