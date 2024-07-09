ADVERTISEMENT

Two inmates of PASS Manovikas die of diarrhoea in Tirupati

Published - July 09, 2024 07:31 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Seven inmates complained of sickness at the home run for mentally challenged people, five are currently undergoing treatment at Ruia hospital and they are condition is stable, say officials

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

District Collector S. Venkateswar inspecting the kitchen of PASS Manovikas, where two inmates died of diarrhoea, in Tirupati on Tuesday.

Two inmates of PASS Manovikas died of diarrhoea, while five others are undergoing treatment at Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital (SVRRGGH) here on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seven of the inmates complained of sickness at the home and school run for the mentally challenged people in the Padmavatipuram area. Two of them developed serious symptoms on Monday and succumbed on Tuesday, while the condition of the remaining five is said to be stable.

District Collector S. Venkateswar visited the hospital and instructed the medical team to provide the best possible treatment to the victims. “16 patients are being treated for diarrhoea and two of them breathed their last today. Two of them have been shifted to the neighbouring SVIMS Super Specialty hospital for better treatment,” he explained.

The Collector was also apprised of the ground situation during his visit to the PASS Manovikas home, where 72 inmates aged 6-45 years are staying. He was told that the inmates developed symptoms after consuming breakfast on Saturday, which aggravated on Sunday. When the victims failed to respond to first-aid and immediate treatment measures like ORS and basic medicine, they were taken to SVRRGGH.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Venkateswar was accompanied by Revenue Divisional Officer Nishant Reddy, Ruia Resident Medical Officer U. Sreehari and Superintendent G. Ravi Prabhu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US