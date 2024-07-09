Two inmates of PASS Manovikas die of diarrhoea in Tirupati

Two inmates of PASS Manovikas died of diarrhoea, while five others are undergoing treatment at Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital (SVRRGGH) here on Tuesday.

Seven of the inmates complained of sickness at the home and school run for the mentally challenged people in the Padmavatipuram area. Two of them developed serious symptoms on Monday and succumbed on Tuesday, while the condition of the remaining five is said to be stable.

District Collector S. Venkateswar visited the hospital and instructed the medical team to provide the best possible treatment to the victims. “16 patients are being treated for diarrhoea and two of them breathed their last today. Two of them have been shifted to the neighbouring SVIMS Super Specialty hospital for better treatment,” he explained.

The Collector was also apprised of the ground situation during his visit to the PASS Manovikas home, where 72 inmates aged 6-45 years are staying. He was told that the inmates developed symptoms after consuming breakfast on Saturday, which aggravated on Sunday. When the victims failed to respond to first-aid and immediate treatment measures like ORS and basic medicine, they were taken to SVRRGGH.

Mr. Venkateswar was accompanied by Revenue Divisional Officer Nishant Reddy, Ruia Resident Medical Officer U. Sreehari and Superintendent G. Ravi Prabhu.