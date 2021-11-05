Andhra Pradesh

Two injured in minor fire accident in Visakhapatnam

Two persons received burn injuries in a minor fire accident, which occurred in a house while they were allegedly making firecrackers at Town Kotha Road under One Town Police Station limits on Thursday night.

According to police, two persons Srinivas and Prasad had procured ingredients from various places and were preparing firecrackers in their home illegally. While testing the firecrackers, sparks allegedly fell on the materials, which led to a fire accident.

Both of them were shifted to King George Hospital and the condition of the duo is said to be stable. One Town police have registered a case.


