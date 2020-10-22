Two injured in landslip atop Indrakeeladri

VIJAYAWADA

Major mishap averted as darshan was suspended in wake of CM’s visit

Two persons reportedly suffered injuries during a landslip atop Indrakeeladri, where the temple of Sri Kanaka Durga is located, here on Wednesday.

Heavy rains lashing for the last few days in the city triggered landslide. Huge boulders rolled down and fell on the shed erected atop Indrakeeladri for the devotees, near Mouna Swamy temple. Dasara Navarathri festivities are being celebrated at the temple.

Tension prevailed at the temple as the accident occurred just a few minutes before Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s scheduled visit to offer silk clothes to Goddess Kanaka Durga. The Chief Minister was scheduled to visit the temple at 3.30 p.m. and the police had made elaborate security arrangements at the temple. The injured were rushed to hospital.

A major mishap was averted as police had stopped darshan for the devotees in wake of Chief Minister’s visit.

Mr. Jagan, who visited the spot during his visit to the temple, enquired about the landslide, and the condition of the injured. The temple officials, police, revenue and fire personnel explained on how the boulders slipped from a height on Indrakeeladri, near the media point, and the relief measures undertaken.

“Endowments officials arranged metal wire fencing around the hill to prevent boulders from rolling down, and arranged caution boards. However, huge boulders came down crashing due to heavy rain,” said a devotee.