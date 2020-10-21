Two injured in landslide atop Indrakeeladri

Major mishap was averted as darshan was suspended for devotees in wake of CM’s visit.

Two persons reportedly suffered injuries when landslide occurred atop Indrakeeladri on Wednesday. Police and the temple officials are trying to find out whether anybody was trapped under the boulders.

Heavy rains lashing for the last few days in the city triggered landslide at Sri Kanaka Durga temple, where Dasara Navarathri Utsavams are being celebrated. The mishap occurred around 3 p.m.

Tension was created at the devastanam as the mishap occurred just a few minutes before Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit the temple and offer silk clothes to Goddess Kanaka Durga, during the ongoing festivities.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to visit the temple at 3.30 p.m. and the police made elaborate security arrangements at the temple. The injured were rushed to hospital.

Huge boulders rolled down and fell on the shed erected atop Indrakeeladri, for the devotees, near Mouna Swamy temple. Police, Fire and the devastanam officials rushed to the spot and were clearing the boulders and the debris.

A major mishap was averted as police stopped darshan for the devotees in wake of Chief Minister’s visit to the temple.

“Endowments officials arranged metal wire fencing around the hill to prevent boulders rolling down, and arranged caution boards. However, huge boulders came down crashing due to heavy rainfall,” said a devotee.

Revenue, Endowments and Police officials rushed to the spot.