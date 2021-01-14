Two injured during ‘Pasuvula Panduga’ in Chittoor district

They sustain injuries while trying to tame bulls

Two youths sustained injuries while trying to taming a bull during the ‘Pasuvula Panduga’ organised at Anuppalle village in Ramachandrapuram mandal of Chittoor district on Wednesday.

‘Pasuvula Panduga’, considered the ‘milder equivalent’ of Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu, is conducted every year in the villages of Chittoor district during the Sankranti festival.

Despite attempts by the police to prevent it, ‘Pasuvula Panduga’ was organised at Anuppalle amid chaos. The police personnel and the village elders entered into arguments. However, the event was conducted finally, with the police backing out. The bulls ran amok as the participants gave them hard chase in their attempt tame the animals and grab the prize money tied to their horns.