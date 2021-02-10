Two injured as YSRCP, TDP men clash in East Godavari

KAKINADA

10 February 2021 00:43 IST

Polling continued without any disturbance, say police

At least two village elders were injured in a clash between the supporters of the TDP and the YSRCP at Chinna Jaggampeta village in Gollaprolu police limits of East Godavari district on Tuesday.

According to Gollaprolu sub-inspector N. Ramalingeswara Rao, the trouble began when the activists of the both the parties reportedly tried to woo the voters while the polling was under way. Both the groups exchanged heated arguments. The village elders tried to pacify the warring groups and two elderly people sustained minor injuries in the melee.

“The police brought the situation under control and the polling continued without disturbance. The situation in the village remained peaceful for the rest of the day,” said the SI.

Meanwhile, an official release issued by East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy said that more than 10% polling was recorded by 10.30 a.m. Panchayats in Kakinada and Peddapuram revenue divisions went to polls in the first phase.