Two injured as property dispute leads to clash between YSRCP, TDP cadres in Narasaraopet

July 17, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - NARASARAOPET (PALNADU DISTRICT)

At least two persons were injured and two vehicles were damaged in a group clash between the activists of the ruling YSR Congress Party and the Telugu Desam Party leading to tense moments at Narasaraopet, the Palnadu district headquarters, on Sunday night.

A private property dispute reportedly escalated into a political clash following the intervention of leaders from the two parties. The injured are said to be from the TDP and one of the damaged vehicles belonged to the opposition party leaders while the other one belonged to the police.

Superintendent of Police Y. Ravi Sankara Reddy told The Hindu on Monday that the situation in the town was under control.

He said trouble broke out when TDP leader Challa Subbarao tried to occupy a house that belonged to a person who recently filed an Insolvency Petition (IP) unable to repay more than ₹3 crore he borrowed from various people, including ₹2 lakh from Mr. Subbarao. Some other creditors resisted his attempts claiming a share for them in the house.

Meanwhile, TDP Narasaraopet in-charge Chadalavada Aravinda Babu and others gathered at the house in support of Mr. Subbarao, while some YSRCP leaders also arrived on behalf of the other creditors. Local MLA G. Srinivasa Reddy of the YSRCP also rushed to the place.

A heated argument ensued between the two groups which led to a clash, in the presence of the leaders of the two parties..

“As the rival groups hurled stones and attacked each other with sticks and iron rods, a police force was deployed immediately, which quelled the mob and brought the situation under control,” the SP said.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, the SP added.

Meanwhile, the TDP Palnadu district president G.V. Anjaneyulu said that the YSRCP MLA was “behaving like a rowdy and provoking his party men” against the opposition parties, leading to clashes.

On the other hand, Mr. Srinivasa Reddy said that he would not allow the “highhandedness and illegal activities of the TDP leaders”. People would give a befitting reply to the TDP leaders in the town at an appropriate time, he said.

