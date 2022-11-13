Two injured as fire breaks out in shop in Vijayawada

Fire personnel dousing the fire that broke out in a shopping complex on Eluru Road near Gunadala in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Two persons suffered burn injuries in a fire that broke out in a fast food centre near Gunadala on Eluru Road on November 13 (Sunday). The injured were shifted to a hospital and their condition was stable, the officials said.

The fire broke out due to a leakage in an LPG cylinder. Flames spread to the first floor of the complex that houses the shop and the two workers suffered burns, said Central Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Khadar Basha.

Two LPG cylinders stored in the shop went off and the flames spread to the adjacent portions. Officials from the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

“The residents and shops nearby were vacated as a precautionary measure,” said the fire services officials.

There was a traffic jam for more than an hour on the road due to the fire accident. The Machavaram police have registered a case and launched an investigation.