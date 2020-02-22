Andhra Pradesh

Two injured as car overturns on Tirumala ghat road

The car overturned while proceeding towards Tirupati on the first ghat road on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.P. Shukla
Special Correspondent Tirumala 22 February 2020 22:37 IST
Updated: 22 February 2020 22:37 IST

Two devotees escaped with minor injuries on Saturday when the car in which they were travelling overturned on the ghat road leading to Tirupati.

According to preliminary information, a family of four from Karnataka was on its way back from Tirumala to their native place. The incident occurred when the car veered off the road and capsized after hitting the mini parapet wall, in the vicinity of Malvadi gundem waterfalls, about one kilometre from Alipiri toll gate.

Passersby helped the passengers come out of the mangled car.

