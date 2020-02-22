Two injured as car overturns on Tirumala ghat road

Two devotees escaped with minor injuries on Saturday when the car in which they were travelling overturned on the ghat road leading to Tirupati.
According to preliminary information, a family of four from Karnataka was on its way back from Tirumala to their native place. The incident occurred when the car veered off the road and capsized after hitting the mini parapet wall, in the vicinity of Malvadi gundem waterfalls, about one kilometre from Alipiri toll gate.
Passersby helped the passengers come out of the mangled car.
