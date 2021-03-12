Two injured after chased by dacoits

VISAKHAPATNAM:

12 March 2021 13:26 IST

The incident reportedly happened when the duo tried to escape from group of unidentified miscreants who attempted to rob them at gun point.

Two persons were injured when the car in which they were travelling overturned on Darakonda ghat road between Sileru and Chintapalle, late on Thursday night in Visakhapatnam Agency area.

The incident reportedly happened when the duo tried to escape from group of unidentified miscreants who attempted to rob them at gun point.

According to sources, the two youth from Darakonda had gone to Narsipatnam on Thursday morning and were returning to their home on Thursday night. After crossing Daralamma temple, unidentified persons chased them on two motorcycles. The miscreants allegedly carried sticks and country made guns (tapanchas) and tried to stop their vehicle. Since the area witnessed couple of armed robberies in the past few months, the duo tried to escape from them without stopping the car. In that attempted, they stepped on the gas to gain speed and reportedly lost control over the vehicle and it turned turtle.

Advertising

Advertising

Sub-inspector of Police, Sileru police station, Mr. Ranjith said that they have not received any complaint regarding the incident so far. But as per our informants, the incident is said to have happened and we are trying to ascertain the facts. We will start investigation after receiving the formal complaint, he said.