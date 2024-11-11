Two independent candidates file nominations for Vizianagaram local body MLC seat

Two more persons filed nominations for local body MLC seat of Vizianagaram constituency on Monday. Independent candidate Karukonda Venkata Rao of Vasi village of S.Kota mandal and another independent candidate from Boddavara village of S.Kota mandal Indukuri Subbalakshmi submitted their nomination papers to Joint Collector and Returning Officer Sedhu Madhavan at the latter’s office in Vizianagaram.

YSRCP candidate and former MLA Sambangi China Venkata Appalanaidu also filed third set of nomination papers. All these nominations will be scrutinised on Tuesday and withdrawals are allowed till Wednesday. The election is scheduled for November 28 and counting would take place on December 1 as per the schedule.

Meanwhile, the senior IAS officer and election observer M.M. Naik reviewed the arrangements for elections with Collector B.R.Ambedkar and Joint Collector Sedhu Madhavan in Vizianagaram. He directed them to ensure implementation of model code of conduct in letter and spirit as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

