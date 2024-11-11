 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two independent candidates file nominations for Vizianagaram local body MLC seat

Updated - November 11, 2024 08:28 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Collector B.R. Ambedkar and Joint Collector Sedhu Madhavan greeting election observer M.M. Naik in Vizianagaram on Monday.

Collector B.R. Ambedkar and Joint Collector Sedhu Madhavan greeting election observer M.M. Naik in Vizianagaram on Monday.

Two more persons filed nominations for local body MLC seat of Vizianagaram constituency on Monday. Independent candidate Karukonda Venkata Rao of Vasi village of S.Kota mandal and another independent candidate from Boddavara village of S.Kota mandal Indukuri Subbalakshmi submitted their nomination papers to Joint Collector and Returning Officer Sedhu Madhavan at the latter’s office in Vizianagaram.

YSRCP candidate and former MLA Sambangi China Venkata Appalanaidu also filed third set of nomination papers. All these nominations will be scrutinised on Tuesday and withdrawals are allowed till Wednesday. The election is scheduled for November 28 and counting would take place on December 1 as per the schedule.

Meanwhile, the senior IAS officer and election observer M.M. Naik reviewed the arrangements for elections with Collector B.R.Ambedkar and Joint Collector Sedhu Madhavan in Vizianagaram. He directed them to ensure implementation of model code of conduct in letter and spirit as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

Published - November 11, 2024 08:27 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.