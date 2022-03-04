Two hostel students bitten by snake admitted to hospital in Vizianagaram

Two students were admitted to Vizianagaram Maharaja Government Hospital on Friday early hours after they were bitten by a snake in their Jyotiba Phule BC Welfare Hostel at Kurupam village of Vizianagaram district.

The three students Mantini Ranjit of Dalaipet village, E. Vamsi of Jigaram and Vangapandu Naveen of Jaggunaidupet village were bitten by the snake when they were sleeping in the hostel. Mr. Vamsi and Mr. Ranjit whose health deteriorated after snake bite have been sent to Vizianagaram hospital. Mr.Naveen was provided first aid in Kurupam itself and his condition is said to be stable.

The incident caused uproar among the parents who blamed the hostel authorities for ignoring the safety of their children in spite of their repeated complaints about the movements of snakes in the hostel frequently.

Vizianagaram Collector A. Suryakumari asked BC welfare officials to inquire into the incident and submit a report to her immediately. She has also directed hospital doctors to ensure proper treatment to the students.