Two hospitals fined ₹4 lakh for denying Aarogyasri benefits

‘The employees sought money from patients to do the paperwork’

The disciplinary panel of YSR Aarogyasri scheme managed by the Aarogyasri Health Care Trust penalised two hospitals for seeking money from beneficiaries to extend them healthcare services free of cost.

At a meeting of the disciplinary committee here on Thursday, the ex-officio member and Joint Collector A. Siri imposed a penalty of ₹2 lakh each on Mythri Hospital in Anantapur, and Asha Hospital in Tadipatri.

Aarogyasri District Coordinator Kiran Kumar Reddy said that the Asha Hospital even denied food to the patients and a report in this regard had been sent to the head office of the trust in Vijayawada for appropriate action. Other panel members District Coordinator of Hospital Services N. Ramesh Nath and Lakshman Prasad were present in the meeting.

They said many complaints against these hospitals were lodged by patients who alleged that the hospital employees were collecting money for doing the paperwork. If the hospitals do not mend their ways, they may be suspended from the scheme, the panel members said.