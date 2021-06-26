Two held,gold worth₹31.10 lakhrecovered

KAKINADA

26 June 2021 23:39 IST

The East Godavari police on Saturday arrested two chain snatchers and recovered gold ornaments weighing 610 grams from them.

The accused have been identified as E. Suribabu and M. Durga Prasad belonging to Amalapuram town and they were allegedly involved in 19 offences reported from East Godavari district and Yanam town.

“The accused have been snatching chains from women. The market value of the gold recovered from them would be around ₹31.10 lakh. A two-wheeler has also been recovered from them,” East Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi said.

The Amalapuram rural police have registered a case and produced the accused before a court.