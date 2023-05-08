Two held with illicit liquor in A.P.’s Madanapalle

May 08, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The Madanapalle II-Town police on Monday arrested two persons and seized 15 litres of illicit liquor from them in two separate cases.

Inspector S. Murali Krishna said Madaka Nagaraju (35) was taken into custody with five litres of liquor when he was selling it to people near Chowdeswari Devi temple in the town. In the second case, Chalapati of Gowthami Nagar was nabbed when he was selling liquor near the tomato market yard; ten litres of the liquor was seized from him.

The two were booked and was later remanded. The inspector said surveillance had been stepped in rural areas to prevent brewing of illicit liquor.

Youth murdered near Madanapalle

A 25-year-old youth from Tanakallu in Sri Satya Sai district was killed allegedly by a gang of unidentified youth at a fuel bunk on the outskirts of Madanapalle on Sunday night. The deceased, Akram, worked as a welder in Madanapalle town. On Sunday evening, he went to a border village in Karnataka to purchase liquor. While returning, he had an altercation with a few youth at the fuel pump. The gang then chased Akram and beat him to death, according to police.

Man dies during work

A 30-year-old worker under the NREGS died reportedly of exhaustion at a worksite near Yarravaripalle mandal headquarters in Tirupati district on Monday. The family members of Srinivasulu alleged that officials were negligent in providing basic amenities such as drinking water and a rest shelter at the work spot, thus violating norms.