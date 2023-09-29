Two held with country-made guns near Piler in Andhra Pradesh

September 29, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

Police on Friday arrested two persons, alleged to be poachers, and seized two country-made guns from them at Boyapalle hamlet of Regallu panchayat in Annamayya district’s Piler mandal. According to Deputy SP (Rayachoti) Mahaboob Basha, the police received a tip-off that two villagers—Balakrishna and Gangadhar—were poaching wildlife in the surrounding forests. A search in their hamlet led to the arrest of the duo and the seizure of the weapons. A case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act and the accused were remanded.

