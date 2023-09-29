HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two held with country-made guns near Piler in Andhra Pradesh

September 29, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The Hindu Bureau

Police on Friday arrested two persons, alleged to be poachers, and seized two country-made guns from them at Boyapalle hamlet of Regallu panchayat in Annamayya district’s Piler mandal. According to Deputy SP (Rayachoti) Mahaboob Basha, the police received a tip-off that two villagers—Balakrishna and Gangadhar—were poaching wildlife in the surrounding forests. A search in their hamlet led to the arrest of the duo and the seizure of the weapons. A case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act and the accused were remanded.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.