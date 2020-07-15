Andhra Pradesh

Two held with 1,325 kg ganja

The Chintoor police on Tuesday arrested two persons and seized a lorry transporting 1,325 kg of ganja while they were heading from Odisha to Bhadrachalam in East Godavari district.

The ganja is worth ₹39.75 lakh. The accused have been identified as Sachin Hemanth Pawar (30), and Ganesh Dadapatil Soawane (23), of Ahmednagar in Maharashtra.

The duo was transporting the ganja to Maharashtra along with two buyers, who had absconded. A search is on to nab them, police said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 15, 2020 5:29:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/two-held-with-1325-kg-ganja/article32085606.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY