Two held with 1,325 kg ganja

The Chintoor police on Tuesday arrested two persons and seized a lorry transporting 1,325 kg of ganja while they were heading from Odisha to Bhadrachalam in East Godavari district.

The ganja is worth ₹39.75 lakh. The accused have been identified as Sachin Hemanth Pawar (30), and Ganesh Dadapatil Soawane (23), of Ahmednagar in Maharashtra.

The duo was transporting the ganja to Maharashtra along with two buyers, who had absconded. A search is on to nab them, police said.