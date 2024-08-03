Two held, red sanders logs worth ₹1.5 crore seized from vehicle in Kadapa

The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) personnel on August 3 (Saturday) arrested two persons and seized red sanders logs worth ₹1.5 crore, an SUV and a luggage van at Proddatur in Kadapa district.

According to Tirupati Superintendent of Police L. Subbarayudu, who is also the in-charge of the task force, said a combing party began patrolling the stretch from Proddatur of Kadapa on August 1 (Thursday) night.

The party while conducting searches at Damajipalle village on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad National Highway in the limits of the Penukonda range in Sri Sathya Sai district in the early hours of August 3 (Saturday), noticed an SUV being trailed by a van. Growing suspicious, the team tried to intercept the vehicles, but the people on board the vehicle inmates tried to escape. However, the team apprehended two persons.

The task force found 87 red sander logs worth around ₹1.5 crore concealed in the vehicles.

The accused have been identified as Shaik Hussain (24) hailing from Proddatur and Kasetti Mallilkarjuna from Thondur in Kadapa district. The seized red sanders logs were shifted to the Proddatur area godown.

A case has been registered, and the accused were sent to remand.

