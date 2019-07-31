Two held on charge of robbing woman

The Central Crime Station (CCS) police arrested two persons -- Srirangam Kavya Rani alias Adi Lakshmi and Achyutuni Shankar Mahendra Srinivas alias Shankar -- who allegedly sedated a woman and robbed her.

The accused met the victim at Shivalayam in Satyanarayanapuram a few days ago as devotees. Later, they invited the woman to their rented house to offer ‘sare’ (saree and pasupu-kumkuma). Adi Lakshmi and Shankar offered some ‘prasadam’ laced with sedatives to the victim. When she became unconscious, the two robbed her of her gold bangles, two chains, ‘nalla pusalu’ and left the house.

Following a complaint, a team led by CCS Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Md. Maqbul, arrested the accused on Wednesday and recovered the articles worth ₹3.82 lakh.