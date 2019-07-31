Two held on charge of robbing woman

The Central Crime Station (CCS) police arrested two persons -- Srirangam Kavya Rani alias Adi Lakshmi and Achyutuni Shankar Mahendra Srinivas alias Shankar -- who allegedly sedated a woman and robbed her.
The accused met the victim at Shivalayam in Satyanarayanapuram a few days ago as devotees. Later, they invited the woman to their rented house to offer ‘sare’ (saree and pasupu-kumkuma). Adi Lakshmi and Shankar offered some ‘prasadam’ laced with sedatives to the victim. When she became unconscious, the two robbed her of her gold bangles, two chains, ‘nalla pusalu’ and left the house.
Following a complaint, a team led by CCS Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Md. Maqbul, arrested the accused on Wednesday and recovered the articles worth ₹3.82 lakh.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor