Two held on charge of gang-raping and murdering a woman in Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh

March 10, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - RAMACHANDRAPURAM

Two men were arrested on March 10 (Friday) on the charge of gang-raping a 51-year-old woman, murdering her, and setting the body on fire, under the Rayavaram police station limits in Konaseema district.

The incident, which had taken place on February 23, came to light the following day after a farmer found the charred remains of the body in his grass stock point on the outskirts of the woman’s native village in Rayavaram mandal.

The accused too belong to the same village, and they were identified as N. Umamaheswara Reddy, 33, and N. Venkata Satyanarayana Reddy, 30.

The police swung into action after the woman’s father lodged a complaint.

“On the night of February 23, the accused allegedly gang-raped the woman before strangling her to death with an electric wire. Later, they set the body on fire in a nearby grass stock point,” Ramachandrapuram DSP D. Balachandra Reddy told the media here.

The accused allegedly abducted the woman while she was on her way to her village. The accused were also charged with taking away the gold ornaments on the woman’s body after committing the crime, which helped the police crack the case.

Two years ago, the accused had allegedly attempted to sexually assault the woman. The police registered a case and produced the accused before a local court.