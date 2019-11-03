Two held on charge of black marketing darshan tickets

The black marketing of darshan tickets continues at the hill shrine despite stringent measures by TTD to contain the menace. The fact that the police have registered as many as four cases during the past fortnight substantiates it.

In the latest episode, the TTD vigilance sleuths took two persons, including a TTD employee, into custody for allegedly selling two ‘suprabhatam’ tickets at a rate of ₹17,000 against their original price of just ₹480.

The accused have been identified as A. Madhusudhan Rao, working at Vaikuntham complex, and Ramesh, a native of Kotala village near Chandragiri in the district.

The modus operandi of the accused was very simple. The duo target gullible devotees through their friends and relatives and fetch them the darshan tickets in return for big amount by producing the letters of MLAs and MPs.

The police produced them in court.