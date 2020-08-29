Two held, liquor bottles seized

The city police along with officials from the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) arrested two persons, who were allegedly smuggling liquor from Telangana to Visakhapatnam, to sell at higher price, at Anandapuram area on Saturday. The police have seized about 1,130 liquor bottles worth more than ₹1 lakh.

The arrested were identified as M. Rambabu and O. Sanyasi, both from Anandapuram and Tagarapuvalasa.

According to police, the duo with the help of a person from Hyderabad have brought nearly 80 cases of liquor on August 26 in which some stock was already sold to several persons. Police seized the rest of the stock. The police also seized a motorcycle and two mobile phones from them.

The arrested were remanded.