ADVERTISEMENT

Two held, jewellery worth ₹15 lakh recovered in Rajamahendravaram

April 29, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Bommuru police arrested two persons in connection with a house burglary in Rajamahendravaram Rural and recovered gold jewellery worth ₹15 lakh from them on Saturday. 

On the night of April 18, the accused, K. Nagaraju and M. Rama Naidu, reportedly broke the entrance door and gained entry into the house of the victim, D. Ramachandra Rao, when the house owners were away. The duo decamped with gold ornaments and two kilograms of silver ornaments, according to Circle Inspector R. Vijaya Kumar.

The police registered a case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US