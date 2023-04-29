Two held, jewellery worth ₹15 lakh recovered in Rajamahendravaram

April 29, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Bommuru police arrested two persons in connection with a house burglary in Rajamahendravaram Rural and recovered gold jewellery worth ₹15 lakh from them on Saturday.

On the night of April 18, the accused, K. Nagaraju and M. Rama Naidu, reportedly broke the entrance door and gained entry into the house of the victim, D. Ramachandra Rao, when the house owners were away. The duo decamped with gold ornaments and two kilograms of silver ornaments, according to Circle Inspector R. Vijaya Kumar.

The police registered a case.