Two held in YSRC Corporatormurder case in Kakinada

KAKINADA

15 February 2021 22:58 IST

Exact motive behind the killing yet to ascertained: DSP

Two persons, including a minor, were arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of a 47-year-old YSRCP Corporator, Kampara Ramesh, on the outskirts of Kakinada in the early hours of February 12.

Addressing mediapersons, Kakinada Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSP) V. Bheema Rao on Monday said: “The prime accused, Gurajana Veera Venkata Satyanarayana (Chinna) and a 17-year-old boy, have been taken into custody for mauling the Ramesh to death.”

On February 12, the accused reportedly ran his car over Kampara Ramesh, 9th Ward Corporator of the Kakinada Municipal Corporation, following an argument over financial matters.

The minor has been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. Mr. Satyanarayana, who had been absconding, was caught in Pithapuram, the DSP said.

“Exact reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained. The investigation will focus on all the alleged angles, including rivalry over financial matters. There is no clue available to establish the role of any persons with political affiliations,” the DSP clarified.

A case has been registered against the accused, who was produced before the local court after the arrest.