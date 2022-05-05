Two held in woman murder case

The Tsunduru police arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a woman at Chilumuru village in Kolluru mandal on April 27. The accused have been identified as Sankuri Praveen and Gali Ravi Kumar.

Superintendent of Police, Bapatla, Vakul Jindal said that the victim had been married but lost her husband five years back. The accused Praveen had an illegal relationship with the woman but after counselling from elders, she had stopped seeing him. Praveen, however, had begun to threaten her. On April 27, when the victim was working in the fields, Praveen attacked her with a knife and stabbed her repeatedly.

However, during the investigation, the police found that Gali Ravi Kumar, the second accused had provoked Praveen to kill the victim after convincing him that the victim was not trustworthy.

``The motive of the murder is sexual jealousy,” said a senior officer.