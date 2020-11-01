Two held in the murder case of Intermediate student

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 November 2020 20:22 IST

One of the accused allegedly attacked her with a blade, say police

The murder of 18-year-old Varalakshmi from Gajuwaka has left people of the city in a state of shock. The city police took two youths, Akhil Sai and Ramu, into their custody in the connection with the murder case. Police suspect that it was a pre-planned murder by Akhil Sai due to some dispute.

According to police, Varalakshmi, who had completed Intermediate, a resident of 61 Ward, Sundarayya Colony, under Gajuwaka police station limits, was reportedly known to Ramu, who resides in the same locality. Akhil Sai, a student of Law College, Andhra University, is said to be a friend of Varalakshmi's brother since five to six years.

On Saturday evening, Varalakshmi reportedly informed her family that she was going out to buy ‘mehendi.’ Her family members were busy making arrangements for marriage of one of their relatives. Varalakshmi allegedly met Ramu and Akhil Sai, near a temple on a hillock, a few blocks from her house. Akhil Sai allegedly attacked the girl with a blade, which he took with him. The local people shifted her to a hospital. The girl died while undergoing treatment at the King George Hospital (KGH)

A senior police officer from the city said: “There is a dispute between the trio, presumed to be love. It was Akhil Sai who attacked Varalakshmi with blade. The role of Ramu in this case is yet to be ascertained.”

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Home Minister M. Sucharitha enquired about the incident and asked the police officials to take stringent action against those responsible for the murder. The Chief Minister also announced financial aid to the family members of the victim.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on Sundarayya Colony. A number of locals, women organisations from the city and members of various political parties went to the house of the victim and expressed their grief to the family members.

Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha told the media that the accused were taken into custody. The case was transferred to Disha Police Station. The police said they would ensure that the charge-sheet was filed within a week.

Mr. Manish Kumar Sinha also said that the police would ensure that such incidents do not recur. Awareness programmes and counselling sessions would be conducted at colleges in the coming days, he added.