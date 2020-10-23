Andhra Pradesh

Two held fortransportingliquor illegally

The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) personnel have arrested two persons on charge of transporting liquor illegally from Telangana to Kakinada and seized 184 liquor bottles.

The accused have been identified as G. Subba Raju and G.V.V. Satyanarayana, both natives of Peddapuram in East Godavari district.

“They were arrested during a raid conducted by Kakinada SEB officials on Thursday and produced produced before court on Friday,” a release quoted East Godavari ASP (SEB) Sumit Garud as saying.

The SEB officials also seized a car in which the accused were transporting the liquor, worth of ₹14,000.

