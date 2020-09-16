Two held for stealing ₹2 lakh at toll gate

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 September 2020 22:35 IST

Duvvada police on Wednesday arrested two persons for allegedly stealing ₹2 lakh cash from a person on September 11.

The accused, who are transgender, were identified as B. Spandana alias Vamsi (22) of Murali Nagar, and Y. Tanu alias Apparao (22) of Kancharapalem.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) V. Suresh Babu, the two accused used to seek alms at the Aganampudi toll gate. On September 11, the duo allegedly asked for money from a person who was heading to Gajuwaka from Anakapalle in a goods carrierrickshaw.

When the driver gave them money, the duo requested him to alight from the vehicle so that they could offer him their blessings. As soon as he alighted, the duo allegedly snatched ₹2 lakh cash from him and fled.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, the Duvvada police registered a case and arrested the duo.