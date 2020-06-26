Two held for ‘smuggling’ red sanders

The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force officials on Friday nabbed two people wanted in many red sanders smuggling cases from their hideouts on outskirts of Tirupati.

Acting on a tip-off, the task force officials conducted raids and nabbed the accused, task force SP Ravi Shankar told the media here. The accused have been identified as Venubakkam Sudarshan and Gundala Shankar. Sudarshan was wanted in 62 cases pertaining to red sanders smuggling reported from Chittoor and Kadapa districts.

In 2016, the Kadapa police booked Sudharshan uner the PD Act, after he was found to have links with several smuggling networks in India and abroad.

Gundala Shankar was wanted in 13 cases of red sanders smuggling reported from Rayalaseema districts.

“Patrolling in the forest fringe villages will be intensified,” the SP said.