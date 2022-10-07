Two held for ‘smuggling’ liquor from Karnataka into A.P.

Bottles and sachets worth ₹3.5 lakh seized at Thenebanda on outskirts of Chittoor

K. Umashanker CHITTOOR
October 07, 2022 01:39 IST

Police officials showing the seized liquor bottles and sachets from Karnataka in Chittoor on Thursday.

The Chittoor urban police on Thursday seized liquor bottles and sachets worth ₹3.5 lakh from Karnataka at Thenebanda locality on the outskirts of Chittoor and arrested two persons.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy said that acting on a tip-off about the movement of the operatives involved in inter-State liquor smuggling, a special party rushed to the spot.

Seeing the police party, the accused reportedly abandoned the stocks in the bushes and tried to flee. Two of them were apprehended, while one person managed to escape.

Mr. Sudhakar Reddy said that the modus operandi of the trio was to smuggle the liquor bottles from Karnataka into the State and supply them to their clientele in and around Chittoor for a price.

The accused were identified as S. Karthik (36), N. Vijay Kumar (33), and Anand (35). A search party was formed to track Anand. A case was registered and further investigation is on.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy on Thursday inaugurated the “Disha Mobile Rest Room Vehicle” at Parade Grounds here.

The SP said the vehicle, among the 30 units allocated to various districts in the State, provides amenities to the personnel on duty, especially the women police. The vehicle, worth ₹9 lakh, is equipped with 950-litre water storage and a separate tank for the wastewater, apart from a generator for the power facility.

