Two held for sexually assaulting girl on Krishna bank

VIJAYAWADA

22 June 2021 22:48 IST

The police, who rounded up several suspects in the sexual assault case, reportedly zeroed in on two youth, who allegedly assaulted the girl on Krishna river bank, at Seetanagaram village, a couple of days ago.

The accused allegedly sexually assaulted the victim, who came to Pushkar Ghat along with her boyfriend around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

When her boyfriend tried to rescue the girl, the accused allegedly thrashed him, tied him up and allegedly committed the crime. They reportedly took away the mobile phones of the couple and other valuables from them.

The Guntur Urban district and the Vijayawada Police Commissionerate police took into custody some rowdy-sheeters, suspect and KD sheets, ganja and blade batch criminals.

Based on the cell tower network of the mobile phones, which were operated in the locality, police identified that two youth, who moved on the river bank on Saturday evening, allegedly resorted to the crime. Police conducted searches on the houses of the two youth.

“Due to darkness, visibility was not clear on the sand dunes on the river bank when the incident occurred. However, we are trying to play the voice of the two youth to the victim and her boyfriend to confirm their identity,” an investigation officer said. The police are trying to recover the mobile phones of the couple from them.