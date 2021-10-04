Two held for sexual assaults on minor girls

The Prakasam police have arrested two men for sexual assaults on minor girls in separate incidents in Markapur division.

A 46-year-old man, Sk. Mastan Vali was arrested late on Saturday by Markapur police for allegedly raping his minor daughter on September 25 and storing obscene pictures of the victim in his mobile phone. The accused was booked under various IPC sections as also the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology Act.

In another case, a 35-year-old man was nabbed late on Saturday for alleged sexual assault on a girl at Nallaguntla village, near Kumarole.

Within 24 hours of lodging of complaint by the mother of the victim, the accused, Manda Israel, was nabbed by Kumarole police late on Saturday, Markapur Deputy Superintendent of Police M. Kishore Kumar told the media on Sunday.

Police booked a case under the POCSO Act and under various IPC sections against the accused. Preliminary investigation revealed that he had also attempted sexual assault on another girl after luring her by offering chocolates. However, she escaped with injuries, the DSP said.

Investigation would be completed in both cases swiftly and chargesheet would be filed early in the courts concerned, the DSP added.