Two held for ‘involvement’ in four house break-ins

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 September 2020 22:53 IST

Some stolen property recovered from accused, says DCP

The city police (crime wing) on Saturday arrested two persons who were allegedly involved in four house break-ins at various areas in the city.

The arrested were identified as K. Mohan Rao (40) from Ponnuru mandal in Guntur district and V. Santosh Kumar (26) from Anakapalle in Visakhapatnam district.

Advertising

Advertising

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Aishwarya Rastogi said that in July, they had received a complaint from a police Reserve Inspector, that property worth about ₹5 lakh was looted from his house. Yet again two offences in Duvvada and one at Marripalem VUDA layout of the Airport Police Station limits were reported recently.

Special team, which was formed under the supervision of ADCP (Crimes) Venu Gopal Naidu and ACP (Crimes) Ch. Penta Rao, collected CCTV footage and technical evidence.

On September 11, the special team nabbed Mohan Rao at Tuni and based on his confession, Santosh Kumar was nabbed at Anakapalle. The special team recovered some part of the stolen property and remaining gold is yet to be recovered.

Mr. Rastogi said that Mohan Rao had previously committed more than 60 offences and was arrested at different places. He was released from Kakinada jail on June 25.

‘Met in jail’

Police said that during his stay in Kakinda jail, he met Santosh Kumar. Santosh was released from Kakinada jail and made bail arrangement for the release of Mohan Rao with an agreement that both will commit offences.

“Before committing any offence, Mohan Rao removes his clothes and enters house. In case he is caught, he will act as a mentally ill person,” said the DCP explaining modus operandi of the accused. He also added that in every offence, Santosh Kumar drops him on his vehicle and after finishing the offence, he picks him up again.

The DCP has given rewards to policemen, who nabbed the accused.