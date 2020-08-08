Two held for hunting wild boar

CHITTOOR

08 August 2020 23:10 IST

The forest personnel of Bhakarapet range of Tirupati wildlife circle on Saturday took two elderly persons into custody on charges of hunting a wild boar at the forest fringe hamlet of Mylavandlapalle of Chinnagottigallu mandal, and launched search for others allegedly involved in the poaching.

According to the forest officials of the Chamla valley range, acting on a tip-off that some persons were in possession of the carcass of a wild boar, a team of forest staff rushed to an agriculture field abutting the forests of Devarakonda in the early hours of Saturday. Seeing the officials, many group members fled, while two elderly persons were apprehended along with the carcass of a wild boar weighing around 100 kg.

Forest Range Officer Pattabhi said that the wild boar’s carcass was sent to the veterinary clinic of the area for autopsy. “We have information about those who escaped, and we are on the job of arresting them. We are collecting the details whether the wild animal was electrocuted in the fields or killed by any other mode of poaching,” he said. A case has been registered.

