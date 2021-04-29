Two held for conducting prayer at govt. hospital

The Kakinada city police arrested two persons for allegedly conducting a prayer at the COVID ward of the Government General Hospital and offering oil as a cure to the admitted patients, in Kakinada on Tuesday.

In a late night press release issued on Tuesday, Kakinada DSP V. Bheema Rao said that the two persons, identified as Erupalli Suvaartha Raja (33), and Sanaboyina Hymavathi, conducted a prayer and distributed oil as medicine to the COVID patients in the GGH, apart from causing disturbance to the hospital staff. The accused hail from Kakinada city.

Police swung into action based on a written complaint filed by GGH authorities. “Cases under Section IPC 153 (A) and 269 have been registered against the accused and they have been produced before the local court on Wednesday,” the DSP said.