Andhra Pradesh: Two held for burglaries in Proddatur, ₹13.5 lakh worth gold ornaments seized

A.D. Rangarajan November 10, 2022 05:04 IST

Kadapa police on Wednesday arrested two notorious inter-State burglars and recovered ₹13.5 lakh worth of gold ornaments stolen from a house situated in Proddatur III Town limits.

Valapalli Venkatesh (50) of Janagaon town in Telangana and Shaik Mastan Valli (48) of Tadikonda in Guntur district, considered ‘most-wanted criminals’ in view of their involvement in several house-breaking offenses in the past, were arrested near Proddatur bus station on Wednesday.

The duo had broken into the house of one I. Chandra Obul Reddy on the night of October 26 in their absence and decamped with gold jewellery.

Special teams formed with Additional Superintendent of Police (Admin) Tushar Dudi and Assistant Superintendent (Proddatur) Prerna Kumar found them to have conducted recce in the area.

“Their modus operandi was to use a screwdriver to break the lock,” said Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan, while addressing the media here on Wednesday.

Using the CCTV footage, the personnel monitored suspicious movement in the vicinity and tracked down the culprits.