Two held for breaking into temple

ONGOLE

13 November 2020 23:41 IST

CCTV footage yields clues

CCTV cameras installed at the Sri Veerabhadra Swamy temple at Tarlupadu, near T.V.Palli, helped Prakasam police nab two offenders who had allegedly broken into the temple, on Friday.

Darsi Deputy Superintendent of Police K. Prakasa Rao told reporters that the offenders had broken open the temple ‘Kalasam’ after praying there, expecting hidden treasures, on the night of October 17.

Three teams were formed to crack the case. Police got vital clues after going through old files with the Crime Records Bureau in Guntur range by comparing the images of the accused persons in the video footage with those on file at the DCRBs in Prakasam, Guntur and Nellore districts.

The accused, identified as ‘Vajrala’ Babu and Ravi, were nabbed near Cumbum Road. A probe revealed that the duo got acquainted with man named Shiva Prasad of Ballikurava and a priest, Ramakrishnachari from Hyderabad, and started striking at old temples for precious stones. Special teams were set up to nab their accomplices, the DSP said.

With a view to ensuring safety and security of temples, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal had ensured installation of 1,400 CCTV cameras in temples across the district and committees formed with local youth and community elders as members to oversee them. Similarly, 4,455 suspects were bound over to prevent any incidents of crime in temples in the district.