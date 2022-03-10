Two held for attempted sexual assault on Lithuanian woman

Nellore police have arrested two youth for alleged attempt to sexually assault a foreign woman in the Rapur forests near Sydapuram village in SPSR Nellore district.

The Police made arrangements for the woman from Lithuania stuck in Nellore to proceed to Goa as per her travel plans on Thursday. On a complaint from a 25-year-old woman from Lithuania, police effected the arrest of the duo on Wednesday. They were later remanded to 14 days judicial custody by a city court.

Gudur Rural Circle Inspector P Srinivasa Reddy said the woman after visiting Sri Lanka had landed in Chennai and boarded a bus to Bengaluru to meet her friends in Goa when she exhausted Indian currency.

The youth, Sai Kumar who works in a transport firm had offered her money to buy bus ticket. Reciprocating his gesture, she gave him money to buy spare parts and developed friendship. On the pretext of returning money, he brought her to Nellore and took to various tourist spots for sight seeing, including thickly-forested Rapur area where he along with his friend, Syed Abid made a bid to sexually assault her on Tuesday. When she offered resistance and screamed for help, they ran away.

With the help of a picture of Sai Kumar's Aadhaar card she had taken, police nabbed the duo swiftly.