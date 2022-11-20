Two held for attempt to swindle govt. official

November 20, 2022 07:32 am | Updated 07:32 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Anantapur police on Friday arrested two persons who had reportedly tried to swindle money from a government official of Andhra Pradesh.

Anantapur Deputy Superintendent of Police G. Prasad Reddy told media persons that Raibandi Suryaprakashachari(43) and Davuliri Prasad(38) from Hyderabad had reportedly called Deputy Transport Commissioner N. Sivarama Prasad two months ago saying that they were speaking from the Chief Minister‘s office and demanded ₹1 lakh to meet expenses for the journalists.

Sensing something fishy, Mr. Sivarama Prasad lodged a complaint with One Town police, following which Circle Inspector I. Ravi Shankar Reddy formed a team and tracked down the callers.

They got to know that one of them had a rowdy sheet against him in Telangana, and 10 cases were pending against him.