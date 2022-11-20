Two held for attempt to swindle govt. official

November 20, 2022 07:32 am | Updated 07:32 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla

Anantapur police on Friday arrested two persons who had reportedly tried to swindle money from a government official of Andhra Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anantapur Deputy Superintendent of Police G. Prasad Reddy told media persons that Raibandi Suryaprakashachari(43) and Davuliri Prasad(38) from Hyderabad had reportedly called Deputy Transport Commissioner N. Sivarama Prasad two months ago saying that they were speaking from the Chief Minister‘s office and demanded ₹1 lakh to meet expenses for the journalists.

Trending

  1. PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19
  2. Revised personal data protection bill proposes hefty fines, eases cross-border data flow
  3. Xi, Harris call for open channels in latest U.S.-China meeting
  4. Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport
  5. Chennai Metro’s Airport-Kilambakkam line construction to be taken up on priority

Sensing something fishy, Mr. Sivarama Prasad lodged a complaint with One Town police, following which Circle Inspector I. Ravi Shankar Reddy formed a team and tracked down the callers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

They got to know that one of them had a rowdy sheet against him in Telangana, and 10 cases were pending against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US