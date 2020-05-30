Andhra Pradesh

Two held, banned tobacco products seized

The Sabbavaram police intercepted a lorry and seized 823 kg banned khaini and gutkha products at Chinnayyapalem area in Visakhapatnam on Friday night.

According to the Sabbavaram police, based on credible information, the police team seized the lorry and arrested two persons who belong to Venkannapalem area of Chodavaram mandal.

The two persons had loaded the stock in interior areas of Rayagada in Odisha and were shifting it to Sabbavaram. In order to escape from police, they kept the tobacco products under a load of husk.

A case has been registered.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2020 12:22:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/two-held-banned-tobacco-products-seized/article31712587.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY