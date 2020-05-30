Two held, banned tobacco products seized

The Sabbavaram police intercepted a lorry and seized 823 kg banned khaini and gutkha products at Chinnayyapalem area in Visakhapatnam on Friday night.

According to the Sabbavaram police, based on credible information, the police team seized the lorry and arrested two persons who belong to Venkannapalem area of Chodavaram mandal.

The two persons had loaded the stock in interior areas of Rayagada in Odisha and were shifting it to Sabbavaram. In order to escape from police, they kept the tobacco products under a load of husk.

A case has been registered.