Two held, 300 kg ganja seized

The officials of Excise and Prohibition Department on Wednesday arrested two persons when they were transporting 300 kg ganja from the interior areas of Visakhapatnam Agency to Salugu village under Paderu police station limits.

The accused have been identified as Prasad Rao, P. Chitti Babu and Yerukanna. Two more persons Chanti Babu and Simchalacham who are supected to be involved in the case reportedly fled after seeing the enforcement officials.

According to the excise officials, Chanti Babu and Simhachalam were reportedly the main accused in the case, while the other three persons were playing the role of couriers for a commission of ₹4,000.

Excise officials said that once Chanti Babu was nabbed, they could ascertain as to to whom the contraband was being supplied. A case have been registered.