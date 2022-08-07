Andhra Pradesh

Two handloom clusters proposed in East Godavari

T. Appala Naidu RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM August 07, 2022 20:18 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 20:18 IST

East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha on Sunday said that two handloom clusters have been proposed to be set up in the district to give a fillip to the handloom sector. 

Addressing a gathering of officials during the National Handloom Day celebrations here, Ms. Madhavilatha said the government had entered into an agreement with the Amazon group for online marketing of handloom products in Andhra Pradesh. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Five senior handloom weavers were felicitated during the celebrations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Collector inaugurated a handloom exhibition at Netha Bazaar in the city.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
crafts
Rajahmundry
Read more...